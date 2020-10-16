Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SEOAY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. 8,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,926. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

