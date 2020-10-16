Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SZU. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.52 ($19.44).

Get Südzucker AG (SZU.F) alerts:

Shares of SZU stock opened at €13.30 ($15.65) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.61. Südzucker AG has a 52 week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.