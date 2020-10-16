Sugarmade Inc (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sugarmade Inc (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 162.8% from the September 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,016,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGMD stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,515,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,063,363. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.36. Sugarmade has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Sugarmade Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sugarmade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sugarmade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.