Sugarmade Inc (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sugarmade Inc (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 162.8% from the September 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,016,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGMD stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,515,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,063,363. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.36. Sugarmade has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the supply of hydroponic and cultivation products, and products to quick service restaurants. It supplies hydroponic and indoor/outdoor cultivation products to the agricultural market sectors, including the legal cannabis cultivation, processing, and distribution sectors. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as double poly paper cups for cold beverage; and disposable, clear, and plastic cold cups, and paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products.

