Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $1.15. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 93,184 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.17.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 136,631 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

