Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

