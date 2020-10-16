Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) PT Raised to $55.00 at JMP Securities

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NOVA opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

In related news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $678,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $174,454,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,892,598 shares of company stock valued at $383,209,331.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

