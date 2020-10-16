Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $896.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

