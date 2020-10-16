Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.50. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,931.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 247.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

