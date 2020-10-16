Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) (LON:SUN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) (LON:SUN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.54. Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 27,017 shares.

The company has a market cap of $14.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43.

Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

