SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,878. SVMK has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $207,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,416 shares of company stock worth $5,725,896. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $14,254,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SVMK by 69.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 951,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SVMK by 62.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after buying an additional 648,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SVMK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,056,000 after purchasing an additional 526,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.