S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and AMAYA Global (NASDAQ:AYAG) Head-To-Head Analysis

AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get AMAYA Global alerts:

This table compares AMAYA Global and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed -17.99% 3.15% 1.89%

AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMAYA Global and S&W Seed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed $109.72 million 0.72 -$9.31 million $0.39 6.05

AMAYA Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AMAYA Global and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 125.99%. Given S&W Seed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

S&W Seed beats AMAYA Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AMAYA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAYA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.