Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $641.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.77. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

