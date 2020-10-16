T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TROW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day moving average is $123.56. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 783,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,502,000 after buying an additional 82,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,629.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after buying an additional 205,503 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

