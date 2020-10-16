T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $198.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 380,459 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

