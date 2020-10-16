TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.45 ($28.76).

TEG stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €26.66 ($31.36). The company had a trading volume of 521,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.35. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a fifty-two week high of €26.84 ($31.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

