Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.31. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 6,857 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

