TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $200.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.79.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

