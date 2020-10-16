TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TLKTF stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. TalkTalk Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
About TalkTalk Telecom Group
