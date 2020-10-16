TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLKTF stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. TalkTalk Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

About TalkTalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

