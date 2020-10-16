Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective increased by HSBC from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 101,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,678 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 237,114 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,866,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

