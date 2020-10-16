Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.53. 85,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average is $127.26. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $166.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.