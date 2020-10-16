Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.
Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.53. 85,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average is $127.26. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $166.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
