TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

CGBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TCG BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut TCG BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $497.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.02. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

In other TCG BDC news, Director John G. Nestor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 8,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 165,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

