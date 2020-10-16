TD Securities Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $25.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.
Shares of GIL stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $35.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 55,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,200,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 743,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 85,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
