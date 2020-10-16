TD Securities Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $25.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $35.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 55,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,200,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 743,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 85,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

