TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 170.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 156.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,718,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,499 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

