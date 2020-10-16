Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 222,935 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.