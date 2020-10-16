TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLGHY. Barclays raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TLGHY stock remained flat at $$20.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

