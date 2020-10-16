TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLGHY. Barclays raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TLGHY stock remained flat at $$20.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

