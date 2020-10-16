Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TLPFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TLPFY opened at $158.64 on Monday. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

