Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target to $19.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ETH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,058,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

