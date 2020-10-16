Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLSYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telstra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telstra from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 50,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,689. Telstra has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

