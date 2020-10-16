Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $400.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $400.00 price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.96.

Shares of TSLA opened at $448.88 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $502.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.72 and its 200-day moving average is $264.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $416.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.96, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,258 shares of company stock valued at $79,789,770 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

