Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TXN. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.92.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.73. 70,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,429. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.89. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

