Textron Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Textron stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Textron by 62.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

