TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

TFII opened at C$63.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$63.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total transaction of C$3,143,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at C$237,162,098.70.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.