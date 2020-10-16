The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANDE. National Securities assumed coverage on The Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

ANDE opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.12 and a beta of 0.81. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in The Andersons during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Andersons by 86.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Andersons by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 127,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Andersons during the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in The Andersons during the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

