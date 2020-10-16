The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Bank of America

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.31. 357,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,999,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $19,241,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

