The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

FLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.50. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

