The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GEO. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.