The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,440,000 after purchasing an additional 244,532 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $358.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

