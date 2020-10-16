The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after buying an additional 108,892 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 418,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

Shares of PG opened at $143.90 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $358.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.