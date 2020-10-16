The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

SHYF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of SHYF opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $751.49 million, a P/E ratio of -68.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

