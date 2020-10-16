The Transfer Token Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One The Transfer Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00004330 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $372,853.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.20 or 0.04802758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00046001 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a token. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,421,791 tokens. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

