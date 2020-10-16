The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $124.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $127.36 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.42, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 17,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $999,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 30,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

