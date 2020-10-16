The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.70.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.42, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.