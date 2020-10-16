Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mackie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theratechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

