Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 81.13% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.

Shares of THTX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

THTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

