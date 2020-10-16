Thomas B. Akin Sells 9,142 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 9,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $13,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $1.39 on Friday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of ($4.06) million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 69.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Impac Mortgage by 19.8% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in Impac Mortgage by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

