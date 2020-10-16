Thomas B. Akin Sells 9,142 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 9,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $13,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $1.39 on Friday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $8.03.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of ($4.06) million for the quarter.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
