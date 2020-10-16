Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TAL. CLSA upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.16.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8,009.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $83.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

