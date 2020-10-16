Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.16.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,009.01 and a beta of 0.14.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

