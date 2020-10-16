Tilray (TLRY) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tilray to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tilray and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilray and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -3.28 Tilray Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 1.49

Tilray’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tilray and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 136 361 411 14 2.33

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 129.73%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 104.25%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Tilray competitors beat Tilray on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.