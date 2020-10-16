Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Major Shareholder Purchases $45,618.76 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes acquired 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,618.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,583,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,721,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $15,778.84.

On Friday, October 9th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $14,887.44.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,516.68.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,790.76.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,992.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,017.72.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,806.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 119.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tiptree by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tiptree by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tiptree by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

