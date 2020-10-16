TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on X. TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.
X stock traded up C$1.87 on Thursday, reaching C$138.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.62. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$84.50 and a 12-month high of C$144.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
