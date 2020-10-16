TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on X. TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

X stock traded up C$1.87 on Thursday, reaching C$138.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.62. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$84.50 and a 12-month high of C$144.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52. The business had revenue of C$217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.2150799 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

